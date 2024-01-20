Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

The black Lexus is reported to have rolled severally along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway during the Saturday morning accident.

Photos taken at the scene of the accident showed the vehicle badly damaged from the impact of the accident along the Emali-Sultan road.

Other motorists, pedestrians and good Samaritans rushed to the scene to rescue survivors.

Pulse Live Kenya

An ambulance operated by emergency rescue services providers also arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and ferried the injured to hospital.

The vehicle was reportedly ferrying its occupants to Kithasyu, Kibwezi East for Benedict Musyoka Mbalu's burial.

The deceased perished in a tragic road accident in Nairobi on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024.

According to a source close to the family, the accident may have occurred as a result of the heavy rains in the city that have made some roads in bad shape.

His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Condolence messages and call for government intervention

Members of Parliament piled pressure on the government to intervene and ensure that roads and drainages are well-maintained even as the city continues to experience heavy rains.

“It has been raining for the last one or two days and our roads are not in very good shape. While in an accident you may not blame anything, I think it is important for our roads to be in a good state, particularly given the drainages in Nairobi.

“You never know, maybe it was a slippery road and the only thing I can call upon the Ministry of Roads to make sure that roads in Nairobi are well maintained,” Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said.

Several leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula condoled with the grieving family.

"My words to you are inadequate. Accept my deepest condolences and that of the Parliament fraternity for the loss of your dear son, Benedict Musyoka Mbalu. Now like never before, our thoughts and sympathies are with you and your family. We are praying for your strength during this painful moment of mourning your dear son," Wetangula stated in his condolence message.

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu Pulse Live Kenya

