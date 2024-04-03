Walter Mong'are dismissed from gov't role by Foreign Affairs PS

The news, confirmed through a highly urgent memo dated April 3, signed by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei.

The memo states that Mr. Mong'are is no longer authorised to represent the State Department or the Principal Secretary in any capacity.

The direct instruction from the Principal Secretary further emphasises an immediate cessation of any official interactions and/or engagement with Mong’are.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is to inform that Mr. Walter Onchonga Mongáre, Director of Programmes (Advocacy & Outreach) is no longer authorized to act in any capacity on behalf of the State Department or myself.

"This is therefore to instruct you to refrain, with immediate effect, from any official interactions and/or engagement with Mr. Mongáre," said the memo.

Pulse Live Kenya

His departure raises questions about the circumstances leading to his dismissal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Before his appointment, Nyambane had shown interest in elective politics and was set to run for the presidency in the 2022 General Elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had cleared Nyambane to vie for the top seat before his clearance was revoked over academic credentials.

Nyambane has held several seats in government before including at State House and the Office of Nairobi County Governor.