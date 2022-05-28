RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What to expect at Kenya Air Force spectacular air show festival at Uhuru Gardens [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Entrance to the Saturday event at Uhuru Gardens is free

A Kenya Air Force pilot flying an F5 fighter jet
A Kenya Air Force pilot flying an F5 fighter jet

The Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.

The Air Show, led by Kenya Air Force, will boast displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

"You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory. The Kenya Wildlife Services will also display anti-poaching drills," read a statement from KDF.

Other participants of the airshow will include Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.

This comes ahead of the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2022 which will be held at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens.

As you can see, all the infrastructure is complete and I can proudly say we are 90 per cent ready with little work left to give character to these celebrations three weeks to the event,’’ Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said in a recent inspection tour of the facility.

The government will allow a sitting capacity of over 30,000 due to the relaxation of the Covid-19 containment measures.

These celebrations will also be President Uhuru Kenyatta's final ahead of his retirement in August.

It is six months since we celebrated Jamhuri day. And because of the significance of Madaraka this year, being the last one for this regime, we decided it is good to come and celebrate it here to break the tradition we set of celebrating it in counties. This is Uhuru’s last Madaraka day as President,” Kibicho stated.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

