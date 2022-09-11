White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

In a statement released on Saturday, September 10, White House revealed that the delegation of five will be led by Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Ambassador Tai serves as principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on U.S. trade policy under the Biden administration and has been a member of the cabinet since March 2021.

United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Meg Whitman is also part of the delegation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Others in the list are Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), Honorable Mary Catherine Phee and Dr. Monde Muyangwa.

Phee is an accomplished diplomat and who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

Dr. Muyangwa on the other hand works as the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

President-elect William Ruto will be sworn into office on Tuesday, September 13, with congratulatory messages streaming in and several high-profile guests expected to attend the event.

President Biden is among the heads of state and governments who have congratulated president-elect Ruto.

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya. We commend Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process we commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court filing transparent electoral processes and the peaceful education adjudication of disputes our testimony to the strength of democratic institutions," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement.

20 Heads of state and governments and 2500 VIPs expected

According to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, at least 20 heads of state and government will jet into the country for president -elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony.

Pulse Live Kenya