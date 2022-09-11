White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

US President Joe Biden has approved a delegation of five senior officials in his administration to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
In a statement released on Saturday, September 10, White House revealed that the delegation of five will be led by Ambassador Katherine Tai
In a statement released on Saturday, September 10, White House revealed that the delegation of five will be led by Ambassador Katherine Tai.
Ambassador Tai serves as principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on U.S. trade policy under the Biden administration and has been a member of the cabinet since March 2021.
United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Meg Whitman is also part of the delegation.
Others in the list are Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), Honorable Mary Catherine Phee and Dr. Monde Muyangwa.
Phee is an accomplished diplomat and who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.
Dr. Muyangwa on the other hand works as the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.
President-elect William Ruto will be sworn into office on Tuesday, September 13, with congratulatory messages streaming in and several high-profile guests expected to attend the event.
President Biden is among the heads of state and governments who have congratulated president-elect Ruto.
“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya. We commend Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling.
We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process we commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court filing transparent electoral processes and the peaceful education adjudication of disputes our testimony to the strength of democratic institutions," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement.
20 Heads of state and governments and 2500 VIPs expected
According to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, at least 20 heads of state and government will jet into the country for president -elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony.
"At least 20 Presidents and Heads of Governments have confirmed attendance. This is a public function which everyone is possibly welcome," Kibicho stated, adding that at least 60,000 Kenyans are expected to make their way to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the event will take place.
