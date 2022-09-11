RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

Charles Ouma

In a statement released on Saturday, September 10, White House revealed that the delegation of five will be led by Ambassador Katherine Tai

File image of President-elect William Ruto receiving his certificate from IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati after he was declared the President-elect on 15 August 2022
File image of President-elect William Ruto receiving his certificate from IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati after he was declared the President-elect on 15 August 2022

US President Joe Biden has approved a delegation of five senior officials in his administration to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, September 10, White House revealed that the delegation of five will be led by Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Ambassador Tai serves as principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on U.S. trade policy under the Biden administration and has been a member of the cabinet since March 2021.

United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Meg Whitman is also part of the delegation.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Pulse Live Kenya

Others in the list are Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), Honorable Mary Catherine Phee and Dr. Monde Muyangwa.

Phee is an accomplished diplomat and who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

Dr. Muyangwa on the other hand works as the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

President-elect William Ruto will be sworn into office on Tuesday, September 13, with congratulatory messages streaming in and several high-profile guests expected to attend the event.

President Biden is among the heads of state and governments who have congratulated president-elect Ruto.

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya. We commend Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process we commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court filing transparent electoral processes and the peaceful education adjudication of disputes our testimony to the strength of democratic institutions," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement.

20 Heads of state and governments and 2500 VIPs expected

According to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, at least 20 heads of state and government will jet into the country for president -elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho Pulse Live Kenya

"At least 20 Presidents and Heads of Governments have confirmed attendance. This is a public function which everyone is possibly welcome," Kibicho stated, adding that at least 60,000 Kenyans are expected to make their way to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the event will take place.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Uhuru's emotional farewell: CS Rachel Omamo breaks down

Uhuru's emotional farewell: CS Rachel Omamo breaks down

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch