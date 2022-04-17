Outgoing Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos on Saturday affirmed that he is confident in winning against incumbent Senator Kipchumba Murkomen when they battle it out at the ballot on August 9, 2022.
DP Ruto can't save Murkomen - Governor Tolgos on Senator election
If Ruto tries to rescue him, it will be worse for him - Tolgos
Tolgos, who is concluding his second and constitutionally final term as governor, asked Murkomen to brace himself for a hot contest.
The governor believes he will floor the vocal UDA senator in the elections and warned Dr William Ruto against coming to his rescue.
“I had decided to go for retirement after August but there is a young boy here called Murkomen who is playing around. I have already informed him that I will be on the ballot come August on a Jubilee party ticket.
"I promise him an epic battle and if Ruto tries to rescue him, it will be worse for him. I know Ruto will camp here to rescue him but I will take him home,” said the governor.
The Elgeyo Marakwet county boss also noted that he would concede defeat if the electorate decided to vote in Murkomen for the senatorial position.
He also added that the residents should consider an aspirant’s scorecard during their tenure in office before giving them an opportunity to lead them.
There has been a trend in the rift valley region where governors whose terms are over opt to run for a senator seat. Tolgos is following suit after Uashin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago and Narok’s Samuel Tunai declared interest in the same positions.
