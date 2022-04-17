DP Ruto can't save Murkomen - Governor Tolgos on Senator election

Tolgos, who is concluding his second and constitutionally final term as governor, asked Murkomen to brace himself for a hot contest.

The governor believes he will floor the vocal UDA senator in the elections and warned Dr William Ruto against coming to his rescue.

“I had decided to go for retirement after August but there is a young boy here called Murkomen who is playing around. I have already informed him that I will be on the ballot come August on a Jubilee party ticket.

"I promise him an epic battle and if Ruto tries to rescue him, it will be worse for him. I know Ruto will camp here to rescue him but I will take him home,” said the governor.

The Elgeyo Marakwet county boss also noted that he would concede defeat if the electorate decided to vote in Murkomen for the senatorial position.

He also added that the residents should consider an aspirant’s scorecard during their tenure in office before giving them an opportunity to lead them.