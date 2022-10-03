RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Case against Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi dropped

Denis Mwangi

Relief for Linturi who is set to face the National Assembly during the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries

Mithika Linturi speaking during a past political rally in July 2022
Mithika Linturi speaking during a past political rally in July 2022

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi breathed a sigh of relief after a court case in which he had been accused of sexual assault was dropped.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi heard on Monday, October 3, that the woman had decided to settle the matter out of court.

Nyakira Kibera, a prosecutor in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that the woman no longer wanted to proceed with the case.

"I confirm the parties had agreed to withdraw the complaint and the proceedings against the accused person and the office of the DPP had received an affidavit sworn by the woman on September 1, 2022, and was amenable to the withdrawal of the complaint and the proceedings," he said.

Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi speaking at a past function on September 2, 2022
Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi speaking at a past function on September 2, 2022

He added that the woman had confirmed that she withdrew the case voluntarily, without force or threats.

This is a relief for the former Meru Senator, who is set to face the National Assembly during the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries, to determine his suitability for the position of Agriculture CS.

He had been accused of sneaking into the woman's room at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki on January 30, 2021, and assaulting her.

The politician denied the allegations, saying the woman had attempted to extort Sh1 million from him.

Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi with President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi with President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi

The opposition has vowed to mount pressure on the house to reject some Cabinet nominees, including Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka criticised President William Ruto for including the duo in his dream team in a media briefing held over the weekend.

With the case being withdrawn, Linturi's chances of sailing through the National Assembly vetting are high.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

