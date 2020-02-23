More than 60 passengers escaped death narrowly after a bus they were travelling burst into flames on Sunday, 23 February 23, 2020 morning.

The incident occured along the busy Nairobi Nakuru hihway when the bus christened Climax coaches burst into flames at around 3AM, sending passengers scampering for safety.

The bus is reported to have develped mechanical problems and stopped an Ngata Bridge in Rongai Sub County.

Rongai Police boss Richard Rotich confirmed that the bus developed a mechanical problem that is believed to have caused the fire.

“The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated but the driver reported a mechanical problem before the fire broke out,” stated Rotich.

Passengers were alarmed after huge plumes of smoke started emanating from the front section of the bus and hurriedly alighted.

Soon afterwards, the bus was engulfed by flames.

It is reported that the bus in question began its journey in Kimilili, Bungoma County and was heading to Nairobi.