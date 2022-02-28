RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moses Kuria gives demand before joining OKA

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

OKA principals postpone unveiling of coalition after meeting with Moses Kuria.

Moses Kuria held a meeting with party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Narc Kenya (Martha Karua), KANU Executive Director George Wainaina representing Senator Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party)
Gatundu MP Moses Kuria has been officially been invited to join the One Kenya Alliance in a meeting with its principals on Sunday evening February 27, 2022.

Kuria held a meeting with party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Narc Kenya (Martha Karua), KANU Executive Director George Wainaina representing Senator Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) where he communicated his willingness to join the political formation on one condition.

The Gatundu South MP said that he was ready to join forces with other leaders but was sceptical about supporting ODM Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga.

They invited Chama Cha Kazi and myself to join the One Kenya Alliance. Whereas we share many ideals between Chama Cha Kazi and OKA, we agreed to work together as long as OKA is not joining the Azimio Coalition which is incompatible with myself and the Chama Cha Kazi Party.

“We will hold a follow-up meeting on Wednesday, March 2 to agree on the way forward,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Moses Kuria’s position further complicates the relationship between OKA and the Azimio la Umoja coalition which has seemingly resolved to front Odinga as the coalition flag bearer.

OKA principals had planned to sign a coalition agreement on Monday, but according to spokesperson Fredrick Okango, the event was postponed at the last minute to give room for negotiations and invite more leaders such as Moses Kuria.

Our ideals continue to attract political formations which share the vision of a united nation anchored on the rule of law and equitable development. As a result, we continue to receive interest from the political formation that has expressed interest in joining us.

As a result, we have rescheduled the official unveiling of the OKA coalition as well as the signing of the coalition agreement that was scheduled for tomorrow to a later date this week to allow the accommodation of our new parties," Okango said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

After arriving from Dubai where he had been admitted for months, Kuria announced that he would support Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua in whatever political direction she chose to take.

The Kiambu Gubernatorial candidate said that he was also hesitant on joining formations such as Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza until he understood their intentions and plans to win the General Election.

Fall Out with UDA

In a recent interview with Jeff Koinange, he had some serious questions about Ruto’s presidential ambitions as well as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s outfit, Azimio la Umoja.

Things change and times change. Ruto is going to remain my very good friend. He belongs to a party called UDA, I belong to Chama Cha Kazi. My intention, initially, was that we work together but by the time I left Kenya, Ruto and UDA were very categorical that they were not for alliances,” Kuria said.

The MP also made a thinly veiled attack that the DP seemed to have agreed to form alliances with ANC and Ford Kenya, despite having rejected his wish to join forces.

I have seen that since that time, everywhere I find a UDA logo there is also the ANC logo and the Ford Kenya logo so I assume that ANC and Ford Kenya are parties from Uganda so we will wait for them (UDA) to engage parties from Kenya,” Kuria added.

He explained that he is yet to pick his preferred presidential candidate and would also declare his stand after probing manifestos from both Ruto and Odinga.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

