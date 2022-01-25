RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

How DP Ruto convinced Mudavadi to work with him

Deputy President William Ruto visiting ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi at his home in Karen
Deputy President William Ruto visiting ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi at his home in Karen

More information continues to emerge about how the deal between Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi was struck.

Recommended articles

Sources close to the two leaders have disclosed that the Bomas joint appearance was a culmination of talks that started in 2020.

Dr Ruto is said to have capitalised on the mistrust within the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to convince the former Vice President that he was a much better ally.

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto
ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The ANC delegates conference event had been preceded by a closed-door meeting held two weeks earlier.

Nation established that the secret meeting that went late into the night (2 am) sealed Mudavadi’s imminent exit from the One Kenya Alliance.

The ANC leader said in a TV interview on Monday that he felt OKA was being mobilised to support the candidature of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

There was a belief that OKA was to be strung along and made to work with one of the political camps – Azimio. But all I can tell you is that I have stood my ground and made my mind,” Mudavadi said.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with his wife Tess and their children
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with his wife Tess and their children Pulse Live Kenya

UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama ruled out a power-sharing deal between Ruto and Mudavadi amidst reports that the former VP could be fronted as the DP’s running mate.

He explained that the two leaders had agreed to work together for the unity of the country.

We have been looking for friends who are like-minded because once bitten twice shy. The contribution of Musalia to NASA was never appreciated. He was insulted and called all sorts of names.

Musalia is carrying the load of the Luhya so he has to position them where they will benefit,” said ANC National Chair Kelvin Lunani.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Parts of Nairobi experiencing perennial blackouts, Kenya Power remains mum

Parts of Nairobi experiencing perennial blackouts, Kenya Power remains mum

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

The death of former Kameme FM radio presenter Jedidah Wambui Weru