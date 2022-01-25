Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Sources close to the two leaders have disclosed that the Bomas joint appearance was a culmination of talks that started in 2020.

Dr Ruto is said to have capitalised on the mistrust within the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to convince the former Vice President that he was a much better ally.

The ANC delegates conference event had been preceded by a closed-door meeting held two weeks earlier.

Nation established that the secret meeting that went late into the night (2 am) sealed Mudavadi’s imminent exit from the One Kenya Alliance.

The ANC leader said in a TV interview on Monday that he felt OKA was being mobilised to support the candidature of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“There was a belief that OKA was to be strung along and made to work with one of the political camps – Azimio. But all I can tell you is that I have stood my ground and made my mind,” Mudavadi said.

UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama ruled out a power-sharing deal between Ruto and Mudavadi amidst reports that the former VP could be fronted as the DP’s running mate.

He explained that the two leaders had agreed to work together for the unity of the country.

“We have been looking for friends who are like-minded because once bitten twice shy. The contribution of Musalia to NASA was never appreciated. He was insulted and called all sorts of names.