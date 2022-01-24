RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

Dennis Milimo

I feel that working with the Deputy President is the best option for my people of Starehe - Jaguar

Hon. Jagaur with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Hon. Jagaur with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has penned down an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, after ditching Jubilee Party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In his letter, Jaguar expressed gratitude towards the Head of State, for giving him an opportunity at the NACADA board, as well as the Jubilee party ticket in 2017.

“I would like to thank H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta for the good working relationship that we have had over the years drawing way back from the time I was appointed as a board member at NACADA. In 2017, we were elected under the Jubilee Party to deliver the manifesto that we had.

“As the Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency, I have done projects through the National Government Constituency Development Fund and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) including help from other state agencies like KURA, NMS, KPLC, Ministries and others,” reads part of Jaguar’s statement.

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA
Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA Pulse Live Kenya

He added that time has come for him to join forces with DP Ruto as he feels that the UDA ideologies suits the people he represent.

“However a time has come and decisions have to be made, the welfare of the people has to be considered. Starehe is a cosmopolitan constituency with many Small Medium Enterprises(SMEs) and the bottom up idealogy suits them best.

“Due to this, I feel that working with the Deputy President in his party as he runs for his presidential bid and as he works towards implementing his policies is the best option for my people of Starehe,” Jaguar said.

He went on to wish President Kenyatta well as he prepares to retired from active politics after the August polls.

“Once again, I thank H.E for his support and cordial relationship with the people of Starehe and even as he exits from active politics we wish him all the best,” he added.

On Monday, Jaguar was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto in an occasion that was held at his Karen residence.

The legislator became to latest addition to the UDA brigade after vernacular radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge, Comedian Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy and gospel singer Rufftone.

In 2017, Jaguar won the Starehe parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, after flopping his able competitors Steve Mbogo and Boniface Mwangi.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

