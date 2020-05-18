Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Monday announced that health workers' unions would be joining the national Coronavirus taskforce following negotiations with the government.

Dr Mwangangi told the Senate Health Committee that talks between the health workers and the government were held at the end of last week amid a strike notice that was to take effect on Monday.

At the same time, the health workers withdrew their threat to down tools following a stalemate on remuneration.

Led by Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako, the health workers' unions had rejected a Sh3 billion compensation plan developed by SRC saying that the allowances were not fairly allocated.

Announcing the change of tune on the strike notice, Mr Panyako argued that the country is facing many other problems.

"We have suspended the strike which was supposed to begin tomorrow for another 21 days to pave way for discussions with government. On Friday we engaged the Ministry of Health and we identified all the issues that have been ailing us for in recent times.

"As a country right now we have too many problems; flooding has killed over 200 people, there’s the locust infestation and we’re also battling the Covid-19 pandemic," he stated.

