AG says no immigration records available for Nigerian fugitive

The statement delivered to Abuja's courtroom by Kanunta Kanu, brother to the detained IPOB leader, was read out to the public by Aloy Ejimakor - Kanu’s special counsel.

Through the affidavit the government confirmed Kanu's arrival into Kenya but insisted there was no record of his departure.

Paragraph 12 of the affidavit stated: “That it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions.”

Paragraph 13 of the affidavit then read, “That from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country,” while paragraph 14 of the affidavit further stated: “That I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition.”

Lawyers representing Kenya argued that: “It is pertinent to note that this affidavit, having been 'drawn up and filed' by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to a crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law."

Arrest of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in Nairobi

On June 27, 2021 the leader of the secessionist movement, calling for the secession of a small area in South-Eastern Nigeria. was arrested and deported from Nairobi.

Kanu, a British-Nigerian national was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Nairobi and flown to Abuja, Nigeria's capital city in an act of extraordinary rendition.

Kanu had been on the run since 2017 when he left his homeland after soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed into his home in Abia, a state in South-Eastern Nigeria.