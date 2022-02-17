RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

AG says no immigration records available for Nigerian fugitive

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kanu pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges in Nigeria

A statement allegedly from Kenya's Attorney-General, Kihara Kariuki, has indicated that there is no immigration record available in Kenya to justify the repatriation of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recommended articles

The statement delivered to Abuja's courtroom by Kanunta Kanu, brother to the detained IPOB leader, was read out to the public by Aloy Ejimakor - Kanu’s special counsel.

Through the affidavit the government confirmed Kanu's arrival into Kenya but insisted there was no record of his departure.

Paragraph 12 of the affidavit stated: “That it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions.”

Paragraph 13 of the affidavit then read, “That from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country,” while paragraph 14 of the affidavit further stated: “That I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition.”

Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP
Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP Pulse Live Kenya

Lawyers representing Kenya argued that: “It is pertinent to note that this affidavit, having been 'drawn up and filed' by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to a crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law."

On June 27, 2021 the leader of the secessionist movement, calling for the secession of a small area in South-Eastern Nigeria. was arrested and deported from Nairobi.

Kanu, a British-Nigerian national was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Nairobi and flown to Abuja, Nigeria's capital city in an act of extraordinary rendition.

Nnamdi Kanu arguing with prison warden in Abuja
Nnamdi Kanu arguing with prison warden in Abuja ece-auto-gen

Kanu had been on the run since 2017 when he left his homeland after soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed into his home in Abia, a state in South-Eastern Nigeria.

A 15-count terrorism charge was slammed on Kanu by the Federal Government. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked the court to discharge and acquit him without standing trial because the charges were incurably defective and not worth being defended.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimnah Mbaru asks KOT whether he should vie for Nairobi's top seat

Jimnah Mbaru asks KOT whether he should vie for Nairobi's top seat

AG says no immigration records available for Nigerian fugitive

AG says no immigration records available for Nigerian fugitive

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

DP Ruto apologises over DRC gaffe, asks Kenyans to 'milk' opportunity

DP Ruto apologises over DRC gaffe, asks Kenyans to 'milk' opportunity

Embassy in DRC moves to fix DP Ruto's foul-up

Embassy in DRC moves to fix DP Ruto's foul-up

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Driver found guilty of setting up Cuban doctors into Al Shabaab trap

Driver found guilty of setting up Cuban doctors into Al Shabaab trap

Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

CAS David Osiany loses his father

CAS David Osiany loses his father

Trending

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Abdullah Ocalan, the ringleader of the PKK terror group

Video: Gas explosion survivor explains how he escaped death by a whisker

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor