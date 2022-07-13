RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Journalists to moderate Deputy Presidential debate named

Authors:

Amos Robi

Five journalists from different media houses will take part in the deputy presidential debate

The presidential debate secretariat has named journalists that will moderate the deputy presidential debate set for Tuesday July 19,2022.

Just like the Nairobi gubernatorial debate, the deputy presidential debate will be conducted in two tiers, the first one pitting candidates whose popularity ratings are below 5% which will run from 6:00PM to 7:30PM.

The debate will be moderated by journalists, Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls face off will begin at 8:00PM to 9:30PM and will be moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV.

Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria
Panels discussions for both debates will be under the stewardship of Trevor Ombija of Citizen TV.

Clifford Machoka the head of the presidential debates secretariat says the moderators are selected in a rigorous process adding that questions asked shall not be shared with candidates and the moderators will not meet the campaign teams.

“The moderators have been selected based on a rigorous criteria that, among other things endear principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues in this election,” said Machoka in his statement

Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV
“Under the presidential debate rules, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” Machoka added.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija
The debate will be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Karen.

The candidates slated for the first tier of the debate are Justine Wamae of the Roots Party and Ruth Mucheru Mutua of the Agano party. The second debate will see Martha Karua of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition face off with Rigathi Gachagua of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Journalists to moderate Deputy Presidential debate named

