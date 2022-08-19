Jubilee sends warning to MP's shifting to Ruto's camp

Kioni urged the Azimio-affiliated politicians to stop migrating, citing that joining other parties after the election is a sign of a lack of leadership qualities adding they will be dealt with according to the law.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

"Those who are already thinking about leaving, know that you risk losing your seat whether at the county assembly or the parliamentary level because the law provides that," stated Kioni.

Jubilee's stern warning comes hours after United Democratic Movement (UDM), a party owned by outgoing Mandera Governor Ali Roba, shift their alliance from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition for President-elect William Ruto Kenya Kwanza camp.

The UDM garnered two governor positions, seven parliamentary seats, and at least 35 ward representatives in recent polls resulting in a huge boost for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

According to the law, the UDM party is still under the Azimio La Umoja coalition because of the previous agreement that indicates that Ali Roba's party is forbidden from exiting Azimio till December.

UDM, through their leader, had justified their shifting alliance citing that the Azimio coalition was sidelining their party when making critical decisions regarding the party's operation.

William Ruto with UDM party members Pulse Live Kenya

"We did not participate in the exercise of the nomination of the officials and we register our dismay and exclusion from the same. Such appointments should be consultative, democratic, and transparent.

"The party raises concerns that it is not being engaged in critical meetings and decisions which bear an impact on the coalition. The party is yet to formally receive a copy of the coalition agreement documents signed by all parties to the coalition," the UDM letter read in part.