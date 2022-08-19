RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jubilee sends warning to MP's shifting to Ruto's camp

Irene Okere

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has promised to penalize Azimio coalition elected politicians who are shifting to the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Speaking after meeting the party's elected leaders from Nakuru, the Jubilee official noted that the elected members who are planning to shift to other political parties away from Azimio are on the verge of losing their seats.

Kioni urged the Azimio-affiliated politicians to stop migrating, citing that joining other parties after the election is a sign of a lack of leadership qualities adding they will be dealt with according to the law.

"Those who are already thinking about leaving, know that you risk losing your seat whether at the county assembly or the parliamentary level because the law provides that," stated Kioni.

Jubilee's stern warning comes hours after United Democratic Movement (UDM), a party owned by outgoing Mandera Governor Ali Roba, shift their alliance from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition for President-elect William Ruto Kenya Kwanza camp.

The UDM garnered two governor positions, seven parliamentary seats, and at least 35 ward representatives in recent polls resulting in a huge boost for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

According to the law, the UDM party is still under the Azimio La Umoja coalition because of the previous agreement that indicates that Ali Roba's party is forbidden from exiting Azimio till December.

UDM, through their leader, had justified their shifting alliance citing that the Azimio coalition was sidelining their party when making critical decisions regarding the party's operation.

"We did not participate in the exercise of the nomination of the officials and we register our dismay and exclusion from the same. Such appointments should be consultative, democratic, and transparent.

"The party raises concerns that it is not being engaged in critical meetings and decisions which bear an impact on the coalition. The party is yet to formally receive a copy of the coalition agreement documents signed by all parties to the coalition," the UDM letter read in part.

Further, according to the sources 10 of the 12 independent MPs elected to parliament have hinted at crossing over to DP Ruto's camp among them Meru Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza has already joined Kenya Kwanza.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

