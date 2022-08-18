Mombasa governor candidate takes IEBC to court over election postponement

This is after IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday August 17 postponed the by-elections for gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties.

According to Chebukati the elections set to take place on August 23, were forced to be delayed due to what he termed as intimidation to some officials from the commission.

Nassir expressed his disappointment with IEBC 's decision to delay elections arguing that the electoral body had no valid grounds to postpone the elections.

"We are going to court and we are going to demand. The law is very clear about postponing the election, you cannot just wake up and decide to postpone it, haiwezekani," Nassir said.

"We will go to court, we are going to expect an order that the elections will be held on the stipulated date," he added.

Further, Nassir claimed that Kenya Kwanza gubernatorial candidates were informed earlier about the postponing of the elections unlike them the Azimio La Umoja associates who were not aware until it was made public.

"How is it that our opponents knew earlier that the elections would be postponed? the first time they also knew that the IEBC chair would delay the election for two weeks before even Mr. Chebukati made the directive, they just decide without consultation just because we are loyal to Azimio? we will not allow it," Said Nassir.

Other areas which have had their by elections postponed include :