Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Sudi who is an ardent DP Ruto supporter has been part of the Kenya Kwanza team that has dismissed recent polls showing Odinga in the lead.

He opted to put up his own poll on the popular microblogging site, providing fixed options of Raila and Kenya Kwanza's Ruto for his followers to make their choice.

A total of 52,305 people participated in the poll shared by the lawmaker on Twitter, pitting William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The results indicated that 61% of the participants support Odinga’s bid with Ruto coming in a distant second with 39%.

Pulse Live Kenya

With the results trickling in steadily and leaving DP Ruto trailing, poll was pulled down moments later possibly due to the unexpected outcome.

Although the live link to the initial tweet bearing the poll has since been deleted, netizens documented the same with Azimio’s Makau Mutua quipping that Sudi who is a loyal DP Ruto supporter is already predicting a landslide victory for Odinga.

Unhappy with opinion polls conducted by mainstream research firms, a section of political leaders have in the recent past resorted to conducting their own polls, with the credibility of the same being a major factor.

Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria is among those who have surfaced with questionable figures, claiming that of the total 21,846,468 registered electors, 17,240,993 would turn out to vote, representing 79.15%.