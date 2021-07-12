Positivity rate at 8% as 188 more test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 188,942.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi has recorded 128 new cases, Kiambu 10, Machakos 9, Siaya, Nakuru and Kwale with 7 cases each, Embu, Kajiado and Murang'a with 3 cases each, Makueni and Uasin Gishu with two cases each, Garissa, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Laikipia, Kakamega, Nyeri and Mandera with one case each.

A total of 1,062 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,381 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and twenty patients are in the ICU, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen and 20 patients are under observation.

Two hundred and twenty-three patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 201 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 341 new recoveries from Covid-19, 250 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 91 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 179,861 of whom 143,588 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,273 are from various health facilities.

CS Kagwe reported one death, a late entry reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021.

The latest numbers push the cumulative fatalities to 3,723.

Vaccination

As of Thursday 1,547,092 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,028,121 while second doses are 518,971.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 50.5% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%.