RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Jane Mugo struggled to express herself amid the sobbing but alleged that her killers were in the courtroom.

A screen-grab image of embattled detective Jane Wawira Mugo who has opened up on the fierce battle for the control of a thriving business empire
A screen-grab image of embattled detective Jane Wawira Mugo who has opened up on the fierce battle for the control of a thriving business empire

Private detective Jane Mugo caused drama at the Milimani Law Courts, where she had appeared to take a plea regarding charges of threatening to kill businessman Deepa Shah.

Recommended articles

Ms Mugo broke into tears inside the courtroom on February 1, 2022 and told the magistrate that her life was in danger.

She struggled to express herself amid the sobbing but alleged that her killers were in the courtroom.

She was alluding to a kidnapping incident that happened in December 2021.

During the court session, the private detective also told the magistrate that some individuals in the media were being used to trail her.

Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi had to intervene to calm down Ms Mugo, who was visibly emotional.

Jane continued narrating to the court that she had identified some of the officers who were involved in the kidnapping.

It is not a wonder if I am shot after leaving this court. I have informed my lawyers and the state counsel,” she said.

The private investigator linked her tribulations to a police officer whom she was investigating and added that the officer had been promoted.

Private investigator Jane Mugo
Private investigator Jane Mugo Pulse Live Kenya

Kidnapping ordeal

In December 2021, the spy queen claims she was travelling from Bungoma to Nairobi when she was assaulted by unknown persons at the Ainabkoi-Kapsabet intersection.

In an interview with a local television station, the private investigator said she was working on a dangerous murder investigation in Busia, where she had assisted Teso Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in making arrests.

Mugo claimed that she spotted two vehicles following her, one of which she identified as a Subaru, which then obstructed her car and caused her driver to come to a halt.

The detective claimed that four men armed with AK47 guns approached their car, ransacked them, before ordering her out of the vehicle.

One of the attackers retreated to one of their vehicles to fetch a crude weapon, which he used in the vicious attack on Mugo.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Sakaja and Bishop Wanjiru clash at Nairobi rally [Video]

Sakaja and Bishop Wanjiru clash at Nairobi rally [Video]

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Court orders police powers handed back from NTSA

Court orders police powers handed back from NTSA

Ex-BBC Swahili news anchor lands new State House job

Ex-BBC Swahili news anchor lands new State House job

Raila’s party denies endorsing Boni Khalwale for Kakamega Governor

Raila’s party denies endorsing Boni Khalwale for Kakamega Governor

Kenya abstains from Ukraine vote at UN Security Council

Kenya abstains from Ukraine vote at UN Security Council

Fire breaks out in Nairobi CBD building

Fire breaks out in Nairobi CBD building

Matatu explosion survivors recount what transpired

Matatu explosion survivors recount what transpired

Trending

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

Nyeri farmer's complaint to Kenya Power goes viral

Kenya Power employees at work

Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

Kenyan politician, Roysmith Mwatia 'Rufftone'