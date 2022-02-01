Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Ms Mugo broke into tears inside the courtroom on February 1, 2022 and told the magistrate that her life was in danger.

She struggled to express herself amid the sobbing but alleged that her killers were in the courtroom.

She was alluding to a kidnapping incident that happened in December 2021.

During the court session, the private detective also told the magistrate that some individuals in the media were being used to trail her.

Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi had to intervene to calm down Ms Mugo, who was visibly emotional.

Jane continued narrating to the court that she had identified some of the officers who were involved in the kidnapping.

“It is not a wonder if I am shot after leaving this court. I have informed my lawyers and the state counsel,” she said.

The private investigator linked her tribulations to a police officer whom she was investigating and added that the officer had been promoted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kidnapping ordeal

In December 2021, the spy queen claims she was travelling from Bungoma to Nairobi when she was assaulted by unknown persons at the Ainabkoi-Kapsabet intersection.

In an interview with a local television station, the private investigator said she was working on a dangerous murder investigation in Busia, where she had assisted Teso Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in making arrests.

Mugo claimed that she spotted two vehicles following her, one of which she identified as a Subaru, which then obstructed her car and caused her driver to come to a halt.

The detective claimed that four men armed with AK47 guns approached their car, ransacked them, before ordering her out of the vehicle.