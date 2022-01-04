RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

Kenyans keep winning, home and abroad.

Professor Robert Mokaya, a Kenyan based in England has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire award (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to chemical sciences.

An OBE is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, behind CBE but ahead of MBE. It is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.

Mokaya is a Professor of Materials Chemistry and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement at University of Nottingham.

Joining as an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Advanced Fellow, Mokaya has built an extensive 16-year career at Nottingham.

The Professor is also the University’s strategic lead on meeting international challenges including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mokaya heads up a world-leading research group on sustainable energy materials and valorisation of carbon feedstocks and publishing 175 articles with more than 13,000 citations.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) as well as a being a current Royal Society Wolfson Merit Award holder.

As a founding member of the RSC Pan Africa Chemistry Network, he has helped to vastly improve African chemists’ access to, and the impact of, chemical knowledge in countries across the continent.

