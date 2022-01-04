Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

An OBE is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, behind CBE but ahead of MBE. It is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.

Mokaya is a Professor of Materials Chemistry and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement at University of Nottingham.

Joining as an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Advanced Fellow, Mokaya has built an extensive 16-year career at Nottingham.

The Professor is also the University’s strategic lead on meeting international challenges including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mokaya heads up a world-leading research group on sustainable energy materials and valorisation of carbon feedstocks and publishing 175 articles with more than 13,000 citations.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) as well as a being a current Royal Society Wolfson Merit Award holder.