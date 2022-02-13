RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Miriam Mwende

Mr Odinga's daughter is undergoing treatment in India

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday February 13, 2022.

Giving an update on the discussion he had with PM Modi, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader mentioned the pursuit of higher studies as one of the opportunities Kenyans seek in India.

He went on to mention that he and the Indian PM also discussed possible areas of collaboration in 'the years ahead'.

"Delighted to have had warm discussions with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our nations share a fond bond as many Kenyans have for decades attended universities here. My hope is that we shall strengthen ties and learn more from each other in the years ahead," the ODM party leader conveyed.

The special AU envoy's update elicited reactions from his supporters with many eager to assure him that the Azimio La Umoja campaign is active even in his absence.

Others also praised the leader for 'already strengthening bilateral ties'.

The ODM leader flew to India last week, where his daughter Rosemary is receiving treatment to correct her eyesight.

Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri, spoke to Indian media outlets about the Kenyan public figure's treatment at the hospital.

He disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine.

The Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital said that Rosemary’s visit was just a routine follow up check after successfully regaining her eyesight thanks to the treatment.

Now in February 2022, Rosemary is again at Sreedhareeyam with her family for the follow-up treatment and evaluations. We are humbled to share the experience of Rosemary and extremely happy for them,” read a statement released by the hospital.

Miriam Mwende

