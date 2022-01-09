Raila recommends Jamaican song to Kenyans as they wait for 'reggae' to resume

The six-minute video showed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader leaving his house and hoping into the vehicle before driving off with some passengers onboard.

During the casual 'get-to-know' Baba interview, Mr Odinga reiterated that he enjoys listening to Reggae music, and he put on a Jamaican folk song originally released by Harry Belafonte in 1957. Belafonte is globally known for his Calypso song.

The ODM party leader played a rendition of the mento song, Jamaica Farewell recorded by the late Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Desmond Dekker in 1999.

Raila was heard singing the love song word-for-word to demonstrate his love for the genre.

He also recommended the song to his Kenyan supporters asking them to listen to it as they wait for him to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum agenda.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Of course, as you know, I like Reggae and as we are saying, reggae is on half time and it will come back again. But Kenyans can play any reggae song they want, they can play one by Belafonte, it's called Jamaica Farewell," he said before singing along to the song as it played in the car.