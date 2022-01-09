RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila recommends Jamaican song to Kenyans as they wait for 'reggae' to resume

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Baba blasted the rendition of a Belafonte song while responding to interview questions

Raila Odinga recommends Jamaican song during Sunday drive in Nairobi
Raila Odinga recommends Jamaican song during Sunday drive in Nairobi

Former Prime Minister and 2022 presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Sunday surprised his followers with a video of himself driving a car while taking an interview.

Recommended articles

The six-minute video showed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader leaving his house and hoping into the vehicle before driving off with some passengers onboard.

During the casual 'get-to-know' Baba interview, Mr Odinga reiterated that he enjoys listening to Reggae music, and he put on a Jamaican folk song originally released by Harry Belafonte in 1957. Belafonte is globally known for his Calypso song.

The ODM party leader played a rendition of the mento song, Jamaica Farewell recorded by the late Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Desmond Dekker in 1999.

Raila was heard singing the love song word-for-word to demonstrate his love for the genre.

He also recommended the song to his Kenyan supporters asking them to listen to it as they wait for him to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum agenda.

Raila Odinga recommends Jamaican song during Sunday drive in Nairobi
Raila Odinga recommends Jamaican song during Sunday drive in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

"Of course, as you know, I like Reggae and as we are saying, reggae is on half time and it will come back again. But Kenyans can play any reggae song they want, they can play one by Belafonte, it's called Jamaica Farewell," he said before singing along to the song as it played in the car.

The presidential aspirant celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila recommends Jamaican song to Kenyans as they wait for 'reggae' to resume

Raila recommends Jamaican song to Kenyans as they wait for 'reggae' to resume

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi arrested [Photos]

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi arrested [Photos]

Former Atheists in Kenya Society secretary accused of fraud

Former Atheists in Kenya Society secretary accused of fraud

Sabina Chege, Ngirici and Jamleck 'unveiled' in Moses Kuria's party, CCK

Sabina Chege, Ngirici and Jamleck 'unveiled' in Moses Kuria's party, CCK

TikTok video titled - Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election, is fake

TikTok video titled - Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election, is fake

Ruto on the spot over Sh2 Million pledge to Githurai traders

Ruto on the spot over Sh2 Million pledge to Githurai traders

Fresh terror attack in Lamu, 4 police officers dead

Fresh terror attack in Lamu, 4 police officers dead

DP Ruto’s message to Raila on his 77th Birthday

DP Ruto’s message to Raila on his 77th Birthday

Raila shares one of a kind birthday celebration with Kenyans [Videos]

Raila shares one of a kind birthday celebration with Kenyans [Videos]

Trending

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

A KFC restaurant in Kenya

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

President Uhuru Kenyatta making a call

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

KFC bows to Kenyans demands

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka