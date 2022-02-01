Sakaja and Bishop Wanjiru clash at Nairobi rally [Video]

Sakaja and Wanjiru had joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally on Tuesday February 1, 2022 to popularise their gubernatorial bids. Both politicians are vying for Nairobi Governor.

The video which has now gone viral shows the bishop confronting Sakaja who had the microphone and was speaking at the podium.

She accused the senator of mobilising his followers to jeer her during the rally.

“I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” Wanjiru demanded amid shouts from the crowd.

Sajaka did not address the bishop’s complaints but tried to restore order by urging the crowd to calm down.

“Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” he called out.

Sakaja and Wanjiru are among the candidates who have declared interest in becoming the next governor of Nairobi County.

The confrontation points to brewing challenges in the recently formed Kenya Kwanza Alliance made up of UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

The deal reached by the three parties did not agree on how they would field candidates in places where all parties have candidates.

UDA Chair Johnstone Muthama on Monday clarified that UDA had not agreed to forfeit certain regions to either ANC or Ford-Kenya.

“I want to categorically make it clear that UDA, ANC & Ford-Kenya have not signed any coalition agreement so far. Further, there is no zoning done on any elective areas/positions within our country.

“Currently, our priority with ANC and Ford Kenya is to work for the unity of Kenyans and eliminate tribalism. Therefore, our aspirants and supporters should not panic but continue working for the common good of UDA and Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

ANC urges Ruto to support Mudavadi

Speaking after attending a service at St Faith Parish ACK in Rongai, on Sunday, Mudavadi reiterated that he was still in the presidential race despite agreeing to work with Ruto.

Many political commentators expected that the former Vice President would back Dr Ruto’s bid after they agreed to form the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“We shall eventually name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag in the elections. Our priority right now is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” Mudavadi stated.

According to ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru, the party will urge DP Ruto to support his party leader.