Senator Prengei's body transferred to Lee Funeral Home

Prengei passed away after a road accident in Nakuru County on Monday evening.

His colleague Senators including Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and others were also present at the funeral home.

Speaker Lusaka took a moment to address members of the press, noting that burial arrangements were yet to be discussed as the family comes to terms with the loss.

"Prengei has been with us at the Senate, he's been a very calm fellow and he was very passionate about land matters, having come from a minority community. He was the vice chair of the committee of Lands and Environment.

"I especially remember him during the BBI discussions because he is the one we called upon to conclude the debate. It is unfortunate and we shall all miss him. We continue to pray for his family, this is the fourth Senator we have lost during this Session and we ask God to protect those of us remaining so that we discharge our mandates," Speaker Lusaka stated.

Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri confirmed Prengei's death stating that the Senator lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a perimeter wall.

The Senator was rushed to Nakuru War Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Family members who spoke to Nation said that Catherine Prengei, the Senator's wife, had just alighted from the ill-fated white Toyota Prado.

The two had left their farm in Eastern Mau and headed to their home along Nakuru-Kabarak.

When they got to Nakuru, Catherine boarded a different vehicle and went home ahead of the late senator, minutes later

“The two were together in Nakuru town, but his wife decided to go home earlier, leaving him behind. On arriving, someone called and informed her that he had been involved in an accident and that he had been taken to War Memorial Hospital,” Daniel Kobei stated.

He added that when the vehicle crashed at around 9.45pm, Senator Prengei was driving himself.

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi had a cold take on the Senator's death suggesting that it may have been an assassination.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ngunyi suggested foul play in the death of the senator asking members of the public to interrogate the prime beneficiary of the senator's death.

According to Ngunyi, someone within the political circles may have benefitted from the tragic death.

"The QUI BONO question: Who BENEFITS if Senator Victor Prengei is ASSASSINATED through an accident? The political beneficiary is the one who KILLED him. Simple," Ngunyi posted.