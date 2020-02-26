Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei died one or two days before his body was discovered in Imara Daima, pathologists have concluded.

The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday at the Chiromo Funeral Parlour, led by government pathologist Johansen Oduor. In attendance was also an independent pathologist hired by the family and DCI detectives.

The examination of the remains of the police officer further confirmed that he died of a single contact gun shot wound.

Loop holes in Sergeant Kenei death

Investigations into the death of the the Sergeant have unraveled a number of inconsistencies in a police report that suggested Kenei may have committed suicide.

One of the glaring loop holes is in claims that investigators did not find any blood stains in Kenei's apartment where he is alleged to have died.

Kenei's family was further surprised when they received amounts of money via mobile transfer from his phone.

The Sergeant's wife claims to have unexpectedly received Sh35,000 from her husband on Wednesday after he had been incommunicado since the previous day at 10 a.m.

Kenei's father would later receive Sh10,000 from his son but both relatives were unable to reach Kenei.