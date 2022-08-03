We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with Kenya Editors Guild on Wednesday, August 3, the CS reiterated that the government will uphold democracy at all times and not silence anyone.

“We are not shutting down the internet. We enjoy a democratic space and we assure you that there will be no internet shutdown,” said CS Mucheru.

The CS further stated that his ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Interior led by CS Fred Matiang'i to ensure that communications are not disrupted especially in tallying centres.

“We assure you that if there are any fake tallies, they are going to be dealt with. Security in our country is paramount and ensuring so is having a clear communication method,” CS Mucheru said.

Ministries of ICT and Interior set to collaborate during elections

CS Matiang'i on June 8 while speaking in Nakuru during the opening of a stakeholders workshop on Kenya's cyber security strategy 2022-2026, said that the two ministries were working hand in hand to ensure a safe and credible election is conducted.

“No amount of insults, no amount of criticism of us in the executive branch of government will tempt us enough to resort to aggressive acts of interfering with freedoms like shutting the internet or you know clawing back on freedoms we have acquired through the Constitution and through the law,” the CS assured.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa explained that the telecommunications company is working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure everything runs smoothly.