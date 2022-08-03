RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The government has promised not to infringe on any rights documented on the constitution

Joe Mucheru, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs
Joe Mucheru, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs

Information, communication and technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has assured the country that the government has no plans of shutting down the internet during the August 9, elections.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with Kenya Editors Guild on Wednesday, August 3, the CS reiterated that the government will uphold democracy at all times and not silence anyone.

“We are not shutting down the internet. We enjoy a democratic space and we assure you that there will be no internet shutdown,” said CS Mucheru.

The CS further stated that his ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Interior led by CS Fred Matiang'i to ensure that communications are not disrupted especially in tallying centres.

“We assure you that if there are any fake tallies, they are going to be dealt with. Security in our country is paramount and ensuring so is having a clear communication method,” CS Mucheru said.

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi [Photo: Francis Nderitu]
IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi [Photo: Francis Nderitu] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3,000 missing KIEMS kits? Chebukati answers queries on poll preparedness

CS Matiang'i on June 8 while speaking in Nakuru during the opening of a stakeholders workshop on Kenya's cyber security strategy 2022-2026, said that the two ministries were working hand in hand to ensure a safe and credible election is conducted.

No amount of insults, no amount of criticism of us in the executive branch of government will tempt us enough to resort to aggressive acts of interfering with freedoms like shutting the internet or you know clawing back on freedoms we have acquired through the Constitution and through the law,” the CS assured.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa explained that the telecommunications company is working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“We have now instituted a network freeze. This means that there are no new products and no one is going to do work to maintain the network unless there is an emergency. This is to avoid any interruptions or an outage in the network,” he said.

READ: Matiang'i addresses fears of internet shutdown during polls

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close