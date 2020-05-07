Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has for the first time spoken on his life outside politics, following his impeachment in January.

Waititu said his life had drastically changed after he left office, noting that many of his friends had abandoned him.

He narrated that his time as Governor was marked by numerous visits and calls from politicians and businessmen seeking favors.

Waititu said his stay in the political cold had taught him that not all those who visited him were his friends - adding that many of them refused to pick his calls.

“I have now understood the politics better. When I was Kiambu Governor, I used to receive a lot of calls from different people especially politicians seeking different favours from me. Some I built their careers and helped them win but now they don’t pick my calls when I call them."

“I stopped calling them but that is the nature of politics. People calling you when you are in a position to help them but not when you are out of politics,” the former Governor complained.

Waititu now spends his time on his businesses which he runs with his wife and children.

The self-declared Baba Yao said that while he had taken a break from politics, he would not retire and warned his detractors to watch out for a comeback.