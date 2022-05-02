Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Wanyonyi acknowledged having disappointed his followers but said having sat down with president Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga he was convinced there was reason to hold drop his bid.

“I know some of you are angry because of what happened the other day, but let me calm you, I accepted the decision by my party leaders, after having talks with the president and the Azimio la Umoja party leader I have come back at Westlands so that we fodge on from here,” Wanyonyi said.

Wanyonyi stated that he had to step down because the former prime minister had been given the presidential ticket and he could therefore not be given the Nairobi governor's ticket.

He further said that the agreement for the parties to work together came with such conditions which made it hard for him to run for the Nairobi governor.

Tim Wanyonyi and Mike Gumo Pulse Live Kenya

"Because of the arrangement of parties to work together, it comes along with its challenges. And it is due to those challenges that it was agreed that because ODM had been given the presidency, we had to relinquish the Nairobi Governor’s seat for Jubilee,”

Wanyonyi spoke as he officially launched the campaign for the Westland’s member of parliament which he seeks to defend in the general polls. He was joined by veteran politician Fred Gumo’s son Mike Gumo who had also shown interest in the seat.

On April 22, 2022 the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance unveiled Polycarp Igathe as their Nairobi Aspirant, deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki.

“Governor Candidate Nairobi is Polycarp Igathe and to be deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki. Senate candidate is ODM sec gen Edwin Sifuna, and Women Rep candidate will be Esther Passaris," read a tweet by the ODM party.

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has also shelved her Nairobi gubernatorial bid in favour of Polycarp Igathe.

“I have decided to shelve my gubernatorial bid for Nairobi County in favor of Polycarp Igathe. Let us all support Igathe. Campaign tutaingia mashinani pamoja, tutalala mashinani pamoja,” Kananu announced.