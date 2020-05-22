Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani on Friday announced the date for Kenya's 2020 Budget Reading.

In a statement to the press, CS Yattani noted that the budget will be read in parliament on June 11.

"This is to notify the general public that the budget statement for the FY 2020/21 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning in the National Assembly on Thursday 11th June, 2020 at 3:00 pm," the statement read.

Thursday June 11: Treasury CS Ukur Yattani announces date for 2020 Budget Reading

Kenya's Sh3 trillion budget

According to the recently released 2020 Budget Policy Statement, Kenya's 2020/21 Financial Year will total Sh2.91 trillion.

The National Government has been allocated Sh1.83 trillion downn from Sh2 trillion that was last year's allocation. The distribution will be Sh1.78 trillion, Sh18.1 billion and Sh36.2 billion for the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament respectively.

County governments are also expected to receive Sh375 billion with Sh316.5 billion being the national government’s equitable share.