CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

CS Yatani, who was planning to resign by February 9, dropped his political ambitions at the last minute in favour of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement shared at midnight on Thursday, the Cabinet Secretary explained that his decision was informed by the critical role of his office during this election year.

Yatani's resignation would have thrown the 2022/23 budgeting process that is currently underway and transition to the next administration into headwinds.

“I have carefully weighed the dictate of my current national duty, respect for my president and the push to offer myself as a Gubernatorial candidate for Marsabit county.

“In this regard, I have therefore, reached the decision NOT to run in the forthcoming August General election but instead continue to support the president in his quest to consolidate his legacy and preside over a smooth transition,” read the statement in part.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya also made a decision to drop his political ambitions for Meru County, giving incumbent Kiraitu Murungi a sigh of relief.

“I have been reflecting on my political journey and talking to friends and supporters, and looking at the current political situations and I have come to the conclusion that at this point and time, the best strategic decision I can make is not to go and seek the seat of the governor of Meru.

“I want to use my time, resources and energy to continue serving the farming community in this ministry for the balance of this term of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Munya said in a press conference on Wednesday.

According to sources in the know, the head of state has other plans for some members of his Cabinet who have not resigned.

Both Munya and Yatani have disclosed that they would continue supporting the Azimio la Umoja formation.

The president's loyal CSs who have political influence are expected to help mobilise support for ODM leader Raila Odinga in the regions they come from.

