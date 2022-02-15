Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

The trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru is scheduled to open at 11:30 before Trial Chamber III, composed of Judge Miatta Maria Samba.

Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in "corruptly influencing witnesses regarding the case against Deputy President William Ruto," revealed ICC.

The case against Ruto was thrown out in 2016 due to the prosecution's inability to provide sufficient evidence. The ICC terminated the case without prejudice to re-prosecution in the future.

The court pointedly ruled that the termination didn’t amount to an “acquittal” but only the “vacation of the charges and discharge of the accused”. This means the case is live but in limbo.

The defence has decided not to present any statements at this point of the proceedings. However, Gicheru is expected to attend the opening of his trial.

The first prosecution witness will also be heard on the same day. Due to the current situation linked to Covid-19, some of the hearings participants will take part via video-link.

On November 2 2020, Gicheru surrendered to the ICC authorities. On November 3 2020, Gicheru was placed inside ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national proceedings.

His first appearance before the court took place on November 6 2020. On February 1 2021, he was released back to Kenya with specific conditions restricting liberty.