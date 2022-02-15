RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Cyprian Kimutai

The case will start at 11:30 (GMT+2)

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]
Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors on Tuesday will begin explaining evidence and their indictment to judges in the case against lawyer Paul Gicheru.

The trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru is scheduled to open at 11:30 before Trial Chamber III, composed of Judge Miatta Maria Samba.

Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in "corruptly influencing witnesses regarding the case against Deputy President William Ruto," revealed ICC.

The case against Ruto was thrown out in 2016 due to the prosecution's inability to provide sufficient evidence. The ICC terminated the case without prejudice to re-prosecution in the future.

The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen ece-auto-gen

The court pointedly ruled that the termination didn’t amount to an “acquittal” but only the “vacation of the charges and discharge of the accused”. This means the case is live but in limbo.

The defence has decided not to present any statements at this point of the proceedings. However, Gicheru is expected to attend the opening of his trial.

The first prosecution witness will also be heard on the same day. Due to the current situation linked to Covid-19, some of the hearings participants will take part via video-link.

On November 2 2020, Gicheru surrendered to the ICC authorities. On November 3 2020, Gicheru was placed inside ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national proceedings.

File image of DP Ruto at The Hague
File image of DP Ruto at The Hague Pulse Live Kenya

His first appearance before the court took place on November 6 2020. On February 1 2021, he was released back to Kenya with specific conditions restricting liberty.

On July 15 2021, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber A confirmed the charges of offences against the administration of justice brought by the Prosecutor against Paul Gicheru and committed him to trial.

Cyprian Kimutai

