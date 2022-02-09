RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CS Sicily Kariuki resigns to vie for Nyandarua governor's seat [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Sicily Kariuki announces her party of choice ahead of elections

Water CS Sicily Kariuki resigns
Water CS Sicily Kariuki resigns

Sicily Kariuki has resigned as Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS in a press conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

While making the announcement Ms Kariuki said she would be vying for the Nyandarua governor’s seat in the upcoming General Election on August 9.

She explained that the decision was a result of months of planning and consultations with leaders and residents of Nyandarua County.

I am committed to working with like-minded leaders in the county and national government to ensure peace and development that Nyandarua yearns for is realised,” she said.

The outgoing CS disclosed that she will be vying on a Jubilee Party ticket and expressed hope that the ruling party would carry the day.

When I look at the gaps in Nyandarua, I have identified insecurity as a hindrance to development. I believe the knowledge I have and passion for service delivery will help me work with other leaders to make and impact in the county,” she stated.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

