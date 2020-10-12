Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday took on Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai over the recent crackdown on public meetings.

While responding to a series of tweets by the IG on why his officers had shut down political meetings over the past few days, Senator Murkomen warned the IG that he has no constitutional mandate to authorize meetings.

The IG had tweeted: "I have taken note of complaints about selective application of enforcing the law on public gatherings. @NPSOfficial_KE authorizes public gatherings after ascertaining that there is no risk of violence or attack on the particular group.

"Should we establish any possible risk, then authorization is declined for safety of the public & the properties around the said area. There are groups that have not attracted any form of violence while others have attracted violence, hence varied authorizations," the IG stated.

To which Murkomen clapped back: "You have NO legal or Constitutional power to authorize a meeting. You are only suppose to be notified to provide security."

The outspoken Senator further stated that IG Mutyambai would be held responsible for any violence which streams out of the "selective" administration of justice.

"If anything goes wrong in our country especially because you are stoking hatred and tension through selective application of the law you will be held PERSONALLY liable even if you will have retired. Don’t say you were not warned," the Senator tweeted.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

