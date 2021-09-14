RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Video

How 6 million pounds of electronic waste gets recycled each month

Only 17% of electronic waste is recycled. That's because devices aren't designed to be recycled. They're full of tiny, toxic materials that are hard and expensive to break down. But if extracted safely, those materials could mean big money for e-recyclers like Sims Lifecycle Services. We visit Sims' Tennessee recycling facility to find out why e-waste is getting harder to deal with.

