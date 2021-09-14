How 6 million pounds of electronic waste gets recycled each month
Only 17% of electronic waste is recycled. That's because devices aren't designed to be recycled. They're full of tiny, toxic materials that are hard and expensive to break down. But if extracted safely, those materials could mean big money for e-recyclers like Sims Lifecycle Services. We visit Sims' Tennessee recycling facility to find out why e-waste is getting harder to deal with.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke