RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Video

How Polaroid went from celebrity favorite to bankruptcy — and is finding new life in the digital world

Polaroid was a photographic giant, at one point controlling two-thirds of the instant camera market in the US. As the digital revolution took over, Polaroid was left exposed and forced to shut down production in 2008. But the company has found new life thanks to the Impossible Project, which is bringing Polaroid's technology to the digital world.

How Polaroid went from celebrity favorite to bankruptcy — and is finding new life in the digital world
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths

How whitewater rescuers are trained

How whitewater rescuers are trained