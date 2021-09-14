Pro driver explains high-threat driving techniques used by military personnel
Keith Watts, the owner of PTC Driving Academy in Fayette, Tennessee, has over 20 years of experience teaching professional driving techniques to the US government and military. He breaks down maneuvers like the J-turn, barricade breach, moose toss, and high speed reverse that can save people from high-threat situations.
