video What happens to NYC's 3.2 million tons of trash
New York City is one of the most wasteful cities in the world. But none of its trash is actually processed in NYC. It's sent to waste-to-energy facilities and landfills as far away as Ohio and South Carolina. It takes a vast network of sanitation workers, trucks, trains, cranes, and barges — and $429 million a year — to get it there.
