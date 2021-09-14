Why the world's favorite banana may go extinct, and how scientists are trying to save it

Bananas are facing a pandemic, too. Almost all of the bananas exported globally are just one variety called the Cavendish. And the Cavendish is vulnerable to a fungus called Panama disease, which is ravaging banana farms across the globe. If it's not stopped, the Cavendish may go extinct. We visited a farm in Colombia infected with Panama disease and a lab in the Netherlands studying the fungus to see if biosecurity and breeding can save the $25 billion banana industry.