This follows after MTN gave a goodwill 2GB data package to its customers as compensation for the recent disruption in the internet and international outbound call services.

According to users, although MTN has given out the 2Gig data, it has allegedly capped the network speed at 25kbps so that people cannot use the 2GiG data they have been given.

An alleged user, Martin, in a post said, "when I checked and realised the network was capped at 25kbps, I topped up by buying data instead of relying on the supposed free 2Gig data. The moment I bought the data, the network speed shot up to 370kbps."

Here are some comments from users on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Business Insider SSA reached out to MTN, but has not given any response to the menace. The company promised to respond as and when it could.