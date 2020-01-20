Tanzanian Singer Ali Saleh Kiba popularly known as Alikiba has officially handed over to the public a Mosque he had built in Tabata, Dar Es Salaam.

On Sunday, Ali in the company of his family members and a number of Muslim leaders converged at the Tabata Mosque to preside over the handing over ceremony.

“AliKiba azindua MSIKITI mpya alioujenga #Tabata, Mtoto wake, ndugu na viongozi wa dini wahudhuria” reads part of the announcement.

Alikiba officially opens the Mosque he Built t in Tabata Dar Es Salaam to the Public (Photos)

Alikiba's Kind Act

Speaking about Alikiba’s kind act, his mother said that her son saw the difficulties Muslims were going through in terms of space and that’s why he decided to help them get a bigger place for worship.

“Nawagukuru wote ambao waliweza wakachangia hapa, siwezi kusem akuwa una mkono wa mtu mmoja, Ali na marafiki zake wamejitolea na kujenga Msikiti huu mpaka pale walipofikia. Nawaombea dua wote na kumuombea Mwanangu aendelee hivi hivi. Siku zoet jambo la kheri Mwenyezi mungu hulitia heri, yeye kaamua kufany hivi na wengine pia waige, na siku zote unaambiwa, unapotoa , toa lakini mkono wa kushoto usijue, lakini utakapotambulika utapa heri. Msikiti maeneo haya ulikuwa mdogo an mwanangu akaahidi kuwa akimaliza nyumba yeake basi atajenga Msikiti. Na alipomaliza ndo akaanza, baada ya kuomba masheikh. Jambo hili limechukua kama Mwaka Mmoja hivi,” said Alikiba’s mother.

The Kigoma Mosque

The opening of the Tabata Mosque comes weeks after his fellow singer Diamond Platnumz also launched a Mosque for his Muslim brothers and sisters in his home Town Kigoma.

Chibu Dangote handed over the keys to the Sheikh in charge of Kigoma area, during the celebration of his 10 years in the industry on December 31st, 2019.

Video