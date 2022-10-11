Akothee assigns her mzungu fiancé a Luo nickname

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee assigned her fiancé a Luo name with regard to his trait of waking up very early in the morning.

Business lady Esther Akoth alias Akothee has assigned her fiancé, Mr. Schweizer a Luo nickname which according to her defines his character.

The mother of five said that she had given Schweizer a Luo name, Omondi as it best describes him saying he is always up by 5:00 AM and the habit has stolen her heart.

Taking to her social media platforms, the musician shared photos of her with her fiancé having a stroll on her expansive land saying 'it is all ours' as she pointed to a direction.

While telling Schweizer that they owned the land she was showing him, including a river, she told him that it was for him to introduce a fish pond for them to triple their wealth.

"Yes honey it's all ours, we also own the river bado wewe uweke (It is up to you to introduce) fish pond, and we triple the wealth period,".

"Good morning kings and queens. See why Mr. Omondi Schweizer stole my heart. He is up by 5.00. Aaah this God and that's why I gave him the name Omondi," she added.

Omondi is a given name most common with the Luo community in East Africa. The name like many others has a meaning itself and is given to Male children born early in the morning.

It is from this interpretation that Akothee drew the name and assigned her fiancé.

Since she met Schweizer, the 'Give It To Me' hitmaker has been heaping praise on him saying her life had changed for the better after spending a long time as a single mother since parting ways with Nelly Oaks.

They plan to wed according to Akothee and she has also pleaded with her followers to help her get a venue for her wedding saying she has been struggling to get one as the two differ on where to hold the wedding.

While Akothee wants it to be held here in Kenya, her fiancé wants it to be done outside the country which means a good number of Akothee's family members will not witness the wedding as she gets handed over for marriage for the first time.Kenya

