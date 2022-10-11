Akothee assigns her mzungu fiancé a Luo nickname

The mother of five said that she had given Schweizer a Luo name, Omondi as it best describes him saying he is always up by 5:00 AM and the habit has stolen her heart.

Taking to her social media platforms, the musician shared photos of her with her fiancé having a stroll on her expansive land saying 'it is all ours' as she pointed to a direction.

Pulse Live Kenya

While telling Schweizer that they owned the land she was showing him, including a river, she told him that it was for him to introduce a fish pond for them to triple their wealth.

"Yes honey it's all ours, we also own the river bado wewe uweke (It is up to you to introduce) fish pond, and we triple the wealth period,".

"Good morning kings and queens. See why Mr. Omondi Schweizer stole my heart. He is up by 5.00. Aaah this God and that's why I gave him the name Omondi," she added.

Omondi is a given name most common with the Luo community in East Africa. The name like many others has a meaning itself and is given to Male children born early in the morning.

Pulse Live Kenya

It is from this interpretation that Akothee drew the name and assigned her fiancé.

Since she met Schweizer, the 'Give It To Me' hitmaker has been heaping praise on him saying her life had changed for the better after spending a long time as a single mother since parting ways with Nelly Oaks.

They plan to wed according to Akothee and she has also pleaded with her followers to help her get a venue for her wedding saying she has been struggling to get one as the two differ on where to hold the wedding.