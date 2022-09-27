Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

In a long post where the musician said she is not open to making new friends, especially female friends, and added that she had at long last found a man who matches her energy.

And to make his name public for us all to know, she jotted it down in appreciation while thanking God for gifting her with him.

Akothee unveils new boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Schweizer it is!

"God has given me a partner who matches my energy, I really thank him for the gift. I love you, Mr Schweizer," Akothee wrote at the end of the post on her Instagram page.

This comes after weeks of the 'Give It To Me' singer teasing and teasing her fans with silhouettes of the new man and later revealing his face late last week while the two were having fun at the coast and later at Ruma Park in, Rongo Migori, County.

On September 18, the mother of five shared a video clip of them having fun at a beach which is believed to be on the coast, and when she agreed to give in to his advances.

"Sawa basi. It's yeeeeeeeeees," she captioned the clip.

"Someone tell my mum atoke tu church aende home I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly," she added on the shared clip.

Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with Pulse Live Kenya

In this clip, the video was not as clear. It seems they flew back to Migori the same day or a day after as she shared a photo on September 20 where she revealed the face of the new lover for the first time saying they were headed for Ruma Park.

Well, the name is no longer a secret. We now know it.

That aside, Akothee in the post is expressing her dissatisfaction with people failing to accept her the way she is especially her female counterparts adding that she is not interested in waiting for validation.

"I no longer feel pressure to say no, I say it without feeling guilty, I no longer wait for validation, if you like me okay if you don't like me it's also okay all I care for is that I love myself so much that you will not hold for long before you like me back, it's you who know what you don't like about me, but I don't even care because I don't want to know," she said.