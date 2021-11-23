Amber Ray & Jamal raises eyebrows after being spotted together, Amira reacts [Screenshot]

On Tuesday, Jamal’s photos while in company of Amber Ray surfaced online, purporting that they were in a business meeting.

“Hustle O’oclock,” reads the caption.

The two have been spotted together months after announcing that they had parted ways. Ray was married to Jamal as a second’s wife but ended their relationship in July this year.

The photos prompted Netizens to report to Amira (Jamal’s wife) that her husband had rekindled his love with Amber Ray.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Amira fired back, stating that she doesn’t want to be associated with Jamal in anyway as they are no longer an item.

“PSA!

“Am addressing this force the very last time! Stop associating me with Jamal. You need to stop dragging me with every issue that you see out there, we’re no longer together. Am not his wife he is not my husband, am not his problem, his no longer my problem,” warned Amira.

On November, 4, 2021 businesswoman Amira made it public that she had asked for divorce from hubby Jamal Marlow Rohosafi on grounds that she is tired of being disrespected.

“As from today, kindly consider me a single Mum. @Jimal_rohosafi get that divorce paper ready. Am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” reads Amira’s post.

Amira’s outburst was prompted by Jamal’s birthday message to his ex-wife and socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray.

“Happy Birthday, have a great celebration today 🥂 @iam_amberay” reads Jamal’s message to Amber.

She replied; “.....do what you wanna, be who you wanna, forgive and let the karma 🎶🎶🎶 favourite lyrics 🥰 thank you Chairman,”.

In a separate post, Amira said that November 4th, 2021 will be a memorable day in her life after she opted to walk way.

“On the 4th of November I got the courage to stand up for myself. It’s something that I should have done a long time ago bit didn’t have the courage to. But it reaches a point where enough is enough.

"Today is breaking point for me and I hope this will also give you courage to leave whatever has been holding you back. Working towards becoming a better version of myself and caring for my kids. And doing my business. One step at a time,” wrote Amira.