RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Kenyan musicians Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are officially engaged
Kenyan musicians Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are officially engaged

Kenyan musician couple Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy are now officially engaged to be married.

Recommended articles

The two, who are also expecting a child together, got engaged during a performance in Nairobi on the night of Saturday March 12, 2022.

Arrow Bwoy was seen getting down on one knee as he sang the marriage proposal to his girlfriend. The two first confirmed that they have been an item in August 2021, at the time indicating that they had kept it private for some time.

Nadia responded with a "Yes!" as fans proceeded to cheer for the newly engaged Nadia and Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia recently addressed rumours of a breakup that had been fueled by fans who found out the two don't follow each other on their most popular social media pages, on Instagram.

Responding to a curious fan, Ms Mukami sought to clarify their respective accounts on the platform had never followed each other to begin with, therefore, allegations of unfollowing each other are unfounded.

“Yaani mliamua kuunfollow each other mtuconfuse? (You decided to unfollow each other so that you can confuse us),” the fan had asked.

Nadia added that their relationship is fairing well, insisting that the chatter around the fact that they don't follow each other online were rumours.

“We have never followed each other! Mnalazimisha udaku (You're trying to start rumours),” reads Nadia’s response.

In a recent photo posted on her Instagram, Nadia stated: "Why can’t I have both: A career and a family? Why do I have to choose one? We can have both. I always prayed for both. God is making it possible."

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

Mulamwah, Sonie show off new baes after their nasty breakup

Mulamwah, Sonie show off new baes after their nasty breakup

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sarkodie’s contributions to African music cited in a forum at Oxford University (Watch)

Sarkodie’s contributions to African music cited in a forum at Oxford University (Watch)

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together