Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

The two, who are also expecting a child together, got engaged during a performance in Nairobi on the night of Saturday March 12, 2022.

Arrow Bwoy was seen getting down on one knee as he sang the marriage proposal to his girlfriend. The two first confirmed that they have been an item in August 2021, at the time indicating that they had kept it private for some time.

Nadia responded with a "Yes!" as fans proceeded to cheer for the newly engaged Nadia and Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia and Arrow Bwoy don't follow each other on Instagram

Nadia recently addressed rumours of a breakup that had been fueled by fans who found out the two don't follow each other on their most popular social media pages, on Instagram.

Responding to a curious fan, Ms Mukami sought to clarify their respective accounts on the platform had never followed each other to begin with, therefore, allegations of unfollowing each other are unfounded.

“Yaani mliamua kuunfollow each other mtuconfuse? (You decided to unfollow each other so that you can confuse us),” the fan had asked.

Nadia added that their relationship is fairing well, insisting that the chatter around the fact that they don't follow each other online were rumours.

“We have never followed each other! Mnalazimisha udaku (You're trying to start rumours),” reads Nadia’s response.