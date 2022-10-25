Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

In a post shared by her Bahati, he hinted at Diana delivering anytime leaving their fans eager to meet the newborn.

The couple who are expecting a baby girl have everything set, having recently gone shopping for the baby’s clothes.

After the baby's gender reveal, Bahati confessed that they had put a bet on the gender of the baby and while he had put his money on a boy, he lost it and will have to pay up.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I had embraced it was a boy, I thought I was going to have a boy. I have lost the election twice. I lost the election, then I lost the bet," Bahati said as he joked about the August elections where he lost the Mathare Constituency seat.

Diana on October 21 shared videos of her selecting outfits for her coming baby.

When Diana realized that she was pregnant, she publicly admitted that she was not ready for the pregnancy and even said she experienced a mental breakdown over the pregnancy.

“I was not prepared and that is my honest truth. When I discovered I was pregnant I had a mental breakdown and I remember it was a period when I was somehow sick and all sorts of emotions running,” she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding her pregnancy journey, Diana Marua said it has been smooth except for a condition called pubic symphysis.

“I normally have issues when I get closer to delivery it gets to a point, I can’t walk even when I in the bed my husband has to turn me. But so far I am okay I don’t walk much because I have a condition called pubic symphysis where pressure mounts on my pelvic bones and I can’t walk so I even create content while seated,” Diana said.