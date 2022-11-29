RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati pens heartfelt message to daughter Mueni as she turns 7

Masia Wambua

Bahati lives with her daughter despite parting ways with Mueni's mother.

Bahati
Bahati

Bahati has penned down a message of goodwill to his daughter Mueni as she turned a year older.

Recommended articles

Mueni, his firstborn daughter, turned seven on Tuesday, November 29.

Bahati wrote Mueni a sweet message in which he said she will always have a special place in his heart. The father of five also promised to be in her life indefinitely.

Mueni Bahati
Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura speaks on her relationship with his wife Diana Marua

"My daughter as you Turn 7 Today I would like to remind you of 3 things, you are loved and treasured and I will forever be by your side. Remember that you will always have a special place in my heart, to me you are irreplaceable and lastly, you can always count on me. One of the reasons I work hard today is to give you a better tomorrow," he said.

Bahati went ahead and even dared his daughter to ask for any gift she desires for her birthday.

"Happy birthday my princess Mueni Bahati. Just tell me that one birthday gift that you want and I will get it for you," he added.

Mueni's mother and Bahati ex-fiancée Yvette, also congratulated her daughter, stating that the seven years had not been easy. Yvette reflected on her motherhood journey, saying that God had made it easy for her.

Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni
Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Diana Marua and Yvette Obura excite fans with a beautiful family photo

"When I tell you this journey hasn't been easy wueee but who is God who is God? With everything said and done, with everything thrown at me you're still my baby Mueni. I love you more than anything my love. Happy significant 7 Yvanna," she said.

Yvette, Bahati's first wife, described her daughter as 'beautiful, intelligent, smart, jovial, loving, and goofy.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati pens heartfelt message to daughter Mueni as she turns 7

Bahati pens heartfelt message to daughter Mueni as she turns 7

Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago

Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago

Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Trending

Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Sarkodie and Nasty C

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

Shaffie Weru

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks