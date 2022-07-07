Diana Marua and Yvette Obura excite fans with beautiful family photo

The two used their social media pages to share a beautiful family photo - with fans lauding them for displaying high levels of maturity.

The portrait in question had Diana Marua, Yvette Obura, Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati.

“We out here happy, glowing, taking care of our kids and minding our own business Yvette Obura, Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati,” Diana Marua captioned the photo.

On the other hand, Ms Obura said that she was hanging out with her family in that particular photo.

“Family, Diana Marua, Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati.. Btw I need referrals on where to get new eyes frames, my eyes have refused,” Yvette Obura remarked.

Recently, Marua and Obura have been celebrating each other, with Diana B showering mama Mueni with praises for making her work easy when it comes to raising Mueni (co-parenting).

“Mama Mueni, Thank You for making it so easy for me to raise this angel of ours Mueni Bahati with all the love she deserves. I celebrate you today. Happy Mother’s Day Yvette Obura,” read Diana Marua’s message to Yvette on Mother’s day.

Upon seeing the message, Yvette expressed gratitude towards Ms Marua, stating that she has been a good mother to her daughter Mueni.

“Awww! I have lacked words...Thank you so much mama Heaven you're not only amazing but your heart is pure. I appreciate you for taking care of Mueni all this years, for loving her as your own and for taking good care of her .I pray that God's grace and wisdom continue to reign upon us on this journey, May we inspire other people out here and make them believe co-parenting is doable,” said Yvette.

Reactions on Yvette Obura and Diana Marua’s relationship

