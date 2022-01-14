Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

Yunus who became the first woman to present Dira Ya Dunia will anchor her last bulletin on BBC at exactly 9:00 pm on Friday January 14, 2022.

The seasoned media personality has opted to call it quits at BBC, months after putting out her first book, a biography of Biubwa Amour Zahor - she was a female political activist from Zanzibar who took part in the 1964 revolution.

Zuhura joined BBC Swahili back in 2008 as a radio presenter and producer before moving to Swahili TV in 2014, making her the first woman to present Dira ya Dunia.

"Zuhura specifically asked me not to make a fuss of her decision to leave and Covid has prevented us from marking this in the office in the way that I would like to. She will still be employed by the BBC for a little while longer as she is officially on leave after today, but I am personally sad to see her go and I’m sure many of you will feel the same way," reads an internal Email to BBC staff.

During her stay at BBC, Zuhura was instrumental in the success of a number of TV and radio programs; among them coverage of the 2012 US election and Nelson Mandela’s burial.

She has also interviewed leaders like former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Edward Lowassa.

"During this time she has contributed to many of our TV and radio programmes and has covered numerous high-profile stories including the US presidential elections in 2012, Hurricane Sandy and Nelson Mandela’s funeral in December 2013. She also reported on the 2014 Global Summit in London to End Sexual Violence in Conflict,” the Email added.

After exiting the media industry, Zuhura is planning to pursue her interest in authorship and other ventures outside the BBC.