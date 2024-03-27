The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beryl Itindi's pregnancy craving that forced a stranger to hastily exit a matatu

Amos Robi

Itindi painted a picture that many women can relate to, yet often goes untold in the narratives of motherhood.

Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi
Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi

Pregnancy is often romanticised, but for social media influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi Wanga, it was a time marked by both joy and challenges, including intense food cravings exacerbated by financial hardship.

Recommended articles

A mother of one daughter, Itindi opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that it coincided with a period of financial difficulty, compounded by the absence of support from the father of her child.

One challenge which Itindi faced was food cravings which she said she could handle most of the time.

Food cravings stand out as one of the most common and sometimes amusing aspects. These cravings can range from the ordinary to the downright unconventional, leaving many expectant mothers bewildered and amused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling one particularly difficult moment, Itindi shared how she returned home from work craving a mango laced with red chili, a luxury she couldn't afford at the time.

Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi
Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Beryl Itindi among 17 Kenyan women honoured with prestigious awards

With only Sh20 in her pocket, just enough for her fare home, she found herself torn between her craving and her financial constraints.

Opting to take a matatu home, Itindi found herself sitting next to a woman who happened to be enjoying the very mango she longed for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to resist her craving, she mustered the courage to ask the stranger for a piece, only to be met with shock and the woman hastily leaving the matatu.

"Pregnancy comes with cravings, but I thank God because my cravings were manageable. But one time, I was really craving for a mango with chili. I only had Sh20, which was supposed to take me back home," Itindi told Lynn Ngugi.

"I went and sat to the matatu and a lady came and sat next to me and she had that mango which had the pili pili and I turned to her and asked for a piece, the lady got shocked she stood up and took off," Itindi said.

Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi
Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi Influencer and businesswoman Beryl Itindi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her experience, Itindi emphasised the importance of support during pregnancy, particularly from the men responsible for the pregnancies.

She stressed that pregnancy can be a challenging time, both emotionally and physically, and having a support system is crucial.

"Pregnancy changes a person in all aspects, and having a support system is crucial during this period," Itindi stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Beryl Itindi's pregnancy craving that forced a stranger to hastily exit a matatu

Beryl Itindi's pregnancy craving that forced a stranger to hastily exit a matatu

Otile Brown admits disappointment with reception of his new album

Otile Brown admits disappointment with reception of his new album

Deejay Xclusive leaves NRG Radio for Radio Africa, a day after Mwalimu Rachel

Deejay Xclusive leaves NRG Radio for Radio Africa, a day after Mwalimu Rachel

John De'Mathew's 2nd wife discusses rift with co-wife, 5 years after losing hubby

John De'Mathew's 2nd wife discusses rift with co-wife, 5 years after losing hubby

TikToker sheds tears on camera after reportedly being denied food at Chira's burial

TikToker sheds tears on camera after reportedly being denied food at Chira's burial

Nasra Yussuf divides fans with content depicting men's actions during iftar

Nasra Yussuf divides fans with content depicting men's actions during iftar

Mwalimu Rachel ditches NRG for Radio Africa, after 6 years

Mwalimu Rachel ditches NRG for Radio Africa, after 6 years

Diddy's Biography: Evolution of his name, dropping out of university, 6 kids & net worth

Diddy's Biography: Evolution of his name, dropping out of university, 6 kids & net worth

He made sacrifices for me - Chira's grandma remembers their last chat in touching tribute
Live

He made sacrifices for me - Chira's grandma remembers their last chat in touching tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

A collage of Kenya Moore, Kenya Barris & Kenya Howard-Bell

7 talented celebs named 'Kenya', their success and influence