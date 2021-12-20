Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Over the weekend, Ms Kyallo put up photos from a wedding she had attended with her family members, prompting the fan in question to react.

“Love is a beautiful thing. Proud of my young nephew @brian_ashiali for this major step. Congrats to you and Eunice. @anitatsalwa_ @gloria_kyallo. My mom looked gorgeous too.

“What a wedding!!! Glamorous, jovial! Congrats to Muli and Betty. Watu wapendane❤️❤️,” wrote Betty Kyallo.

However, a fan by the name Sammy Mpole opted to channel negativity on Ms Kyallo’s page with some unfounded allegations.

“You will forever be attending other people’s wedding yet you keep jumping form on man to the other,” wrote Sammy Mpole,

The comment forced the former news anchor to clap back stating that she is comfortable clapping and celebrating others until it’s her turn.

“@Sammympole its Sad that you cannot celebrate love where you find it. Just because it’s not your turn doesn’t mean it will never happen for you. Clap for others so that they may clap for you when it’s your turn,” said Betty Kyallo.

This is not the first time that Ms Kyallo is clapping back. A few year ago, she handed one of her followers on Twitter a life time tackle after he accused her of being too idle.

A Twitter user identified as Wambugu Munandi “@WambuguMunandi” poked fun at the TV girl stating the nowadays she had become too idle to an extent of engaging small wigs on her handle.

“Siku hizi uko idle aje hadi unaengage masmallwigs huku? Kwani 001 anarudi KCSE,” tweeted Wambugu Munandi.

Betty did not mince her words, as she handed Mr. Munandi a final tackle that left the latter dumbfounded.

“Niko kwa bank nangoja pesa Zihesabiwe…wewe je brathe? Nguo zimekauka ama jua kidogo shida?” Replied Betty Kyallo.