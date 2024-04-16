Nick Odhiambo's Biography: Early life, education, radio, scandals & wedding

With a career spanning over 16 years, his commanding voice and captivating humour have endeared him to audiences across the nation.

Describing himself as 'tall, dark, and handsome,' Nick has built an illustrious media career that spans over 16 years.

Hot 96 presenter Nick Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Odhiambo's early life and education

Nick, the son of a diplomat, enjoyed a privileged upbringing that took him to various places, including India and Europe. However, Nairobi was where he predominantly spent his childhood.

Nick reminisces that he was fortunate, having been provided with all the comforts one could imagine—attending prestigious schools, riding in luxury cars, and dressing impeccably.

According to his LinkedIn, Nick attended Kanga High School before transferring to Ruiru High School for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

He furthered his studies at Graffins College and later pursued an undergraduate degree at African Virtual University.

Nick Odhiambo's career

Before his radio career, Nick held a position as a telemarketer at a company called Kencall.

His initial salary amounted to Sh800, with the first installment being Sh400, followed by the remaining sum paid two weeks later.

Nick's passion for radio ignited at a young age, inspired by an elder cousin who worked as a presenter at Capital FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

He officially kicked off his career in October 2006 when he joined Classic 105, where he served for over a decade, honing his skills in creating, producing, and executing radio shows.

His distinctive voice also made him a sought-after talent for voiceover work in advertisements.

In April 2017, Nick transitioned to Radio Maisha, taking over the morning show from Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four years at Radio Maisha, he joined Hot 96, co-hosting the morning breakfast show with veteran journalist Jeff Koinange.

Jeff Koinange and Nick Odhiambo at Hot96 Pulse Live Kenya

Nick Odhiambo's personal life: lavish wedding & scandals

Nick found happiness in his long-time partner, Annie Sumbeiywo.

The couple exchanged vows in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on April 13, 2024, surrounded by friends and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 16, just days after his traditional wedding, Nick addressed social media reports about a screenshot of a past text conversation that resurfaced.

A few years ago, the text conversation in the viral screenshot was debunked to be a hoax.

Nick Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

The claims that Nick Odhiambo, a presenter on Classic 105 FM at the time, caught his partner cheating on him were declared false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick's reaction to a photo sent on the group chat by a certain 'Byron' had led many to believe the hoax.

Odhiambo said that the screenshot was from an old group conversation that was intended as a joke.

Nick Odhiambo's past relationship & losing his sons

While Nick keeps his personal life private, he has in the past faced challenges in his relationships, notably with his former partner Jane Mwai.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Their publicised altercations in 2016 shed light on issues of assault, for which Nick later expressed remorse. They share a daughter whom Nick adores.

In January 2019, Nick shared the heartbreaking news of losing an unborn son, expressing his longing to embrace fatherhood.